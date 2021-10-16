mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tone Stith Releases “Still FWM” Featuring Chris Brown

Hayley Hynes
October 16, 2021 12:36
Still FWM
Tone Stith

26-year-old Tone Stith came through with some sultry R&B tracks.


If you’re in the mood for some 90’s R&B vibes, you’re going to want to check out Tone Stith’s latest project, Still FWM. The 7-track album includes features from Chris Brown, Kenneth Paige, and Maeta on the recently released single, “Something In The Water.”

Still FWM is the perfect prelude to the upcoming cuffing season, including smooth, sultry beats and clever lyricism that is sure to make listeners swoon.

“Need you right here to unwind/Me and you got too much chemistry, almost like we the same zodiac sign,” the 26-year-old sings on “I Don’t Wanna.”

After feeding his fans with some new music, Stith took to Instagram to share a message. “This is a full circle moment for me. Some of these songs I’ve had for over 3+ years and they’re out now,” he wrote.

“I honestly don’t know how to feel, but I’m glad I can finally share it with you all. Thank you guys for all the love and support, this is just the beginning of the journey.”

The comment section is full of love for Still FWM, with listeners praising Stith’s growth on every project and sharing that they’ve had the album on repeat since it dropped on Friday night.

How do you feel about Tone Stith’s latest release? Let us know below.

Tracklist:

1. I Don’t Wanna

2. Do I Ever (feat. Chris Brown)

3. Pressure

4. Perfect Ten (feat. Kenneth Paige)

5. Energy

6. Something In The Water (feat. Maeta)

7. Still Dancin’

MIXTAPES Tone Stith Releases "Still FWM" Featuring Chris Brown
