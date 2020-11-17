Tone Stith Re-Emerges With New Single "Devotion"

Tone Stith was discovered by Jas Prince, the same man who gave Drake the blueprint to do what he does on an international scale. Tone has been buzzing for a half-decade, hanging with Drake on several occasions and watching his career get a boost as a result.

As of late, he has been quiet. He hasn't released much of anything during quarantine and, even in 2019, he limited his impact. He's finally back and ready for the spotlight though, releasing his high-powered new record "Devotion".

The song is in more of an R&B realm, showcasing Tone's tremendous voice. The video shows him playing the guitar and recording in the studio. He serenades his queen, who works as a nurse, with this song, which is sure to be a perfect add onto your bedroom playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I will stop my universe to make yours move

I will live for us but I would die for you

Right until the end, I swear, I'll do anything to prove

My devotion