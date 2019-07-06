Tone Stith Is Looking For A Real On On "If You Love Me"

RCA Records singer Tone Stitch is an artist to watch. He recently released his smooth single "Inside," and the R&B artist is still celebrating Chris Brown's Indigo, a record where he's featured as a songwriter. Now, the New Jersey vocalist has returned with another track titled "If You Love Me" where he hopes to bring true love back to the forefront.

“In today’s time, we need to focus on REAL love," he wrote on Twitter when he shared his new single. "There’s too much negativity taking over. Let’s reverse that and do what we can to make the world a better place.” On the track, Stith sings directly to his lady friend, letting her know that he doesn't just want to hear her sweet nothings. If she's real about her feelings for him, she'll show and prove. Yet, he also lets it be known that he'll be doing his part as well, giving her time and attention she needs.

Quotable Lyrics

Actions no words

I need you to show me girl

I'll show you first (oh)

You know I'm serious