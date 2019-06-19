Tone Stith Delivers A Vibe On "Inside"

Tone Stith has been continuously blessing fans with new music over the past few months. He had a pretty big year in 2018 with the release of his EP Good Company which featured Swae Lee, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign, along with the consistent stream of one-off singles. Earlier this month, he blessed fans with "All I Got" and now, he digs into the vault and delivers another new track.

Tone Stith is back with a summery vibe with his latest track, "Inside." The new song is not necessarily new, it's actually an unreleased cut from "the 2015 collection." It's a smooth and sultry effort from the South Jersey crooner. Hopefully, this means we'll be getting new music from him soon.

Peep his new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more updates on Tone Stith.

Quotable Lyrics

When I get inside you (yeah you)

You gon' love every little thing that I do

I'mma make you feel brand new