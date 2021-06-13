Tone Stith Connects With Kiana Ledé, H.E.R. & Others On The "FWM' EP

Tone Stith has finally arrived with his FWM EP. After previously teasing fans with the self-titled lead single "FWM," "Like The First Time," and "When You Love Someone," featuring the Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate H.E.R., he debuted the nine-track project on Friday (June 11).

The R&B collection showcases Tone's triple-threat skills as a songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. On the creative process for the new project, Tone explains, "This was one of the best creative times for me. Every day was a different day. I worked with a different writer and producer every day and whatever we made was a VIBE! It will be different than any body of work I put out before.”

As for the project's name, he explained, "I feel like I’m older now. I’m 25 and I feel like it’s a different side of me. I want to show everybody that you’ve heard of me before, but now it’s really time to f*ck with me pretty much."

Steam FWM below and let us know how you're rocking with it down in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. FWM

2. Like The First Time

3. Worth It

4. Be Quiet feat. Kiana Ledé

5. When You Love Someone feat. H.E.R.

6. When I'm With You

7. Keep It Real feat. Lonr.

8. CMDGF (Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed)

9. At The End of The Night