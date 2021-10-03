Tone Stith & Maeta Can’t Get Over Their Exes On “Something In The Water”

Earlier this year, Tone Stith released his EP, FWM. In the months since, he’s been cooking up a new project titled, Still FWM, and also just released a new single in collaboration with Maeta.

On “Something In The Water,” the two R&B vocalists sing about love lost. Stith pours back shots while dealing with heartbreak, refusing to let his pain shine through, while Maeta ponders whether she should reconcile with her ex, or move on to someone new.

Later this fall, both Stith and Maeta will be headed out on tour with Grammy and Oscar award winning artist, H.E.R., so on top of their new single, they clearly have a lot to be excited about.

Back in 2017, then-22-year-old Stith made waves across the internet when Drake was spotted hanging out at one of his tour rehearsals. Drizzy’s been known to have an eye for spotting new talent, so when the two started chumming it up, people took notice.

Maeta has also been putting in considerable work as of late. In April she released an EP called Habits, and in the summer she reissued it, this time as a remix focused project.

Check out “Something In The Water” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They said to gettin' over you

I should get under somebody new

But that didn't phase me

'Cause I'm missin' my baby