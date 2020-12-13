Tommy "Tiny" Lister, the Friday actor who died earlier this week, is suspected to have suffered from COVID-19-related symptoms before passing, according to his manager Cindy Cowan.

Cowan told CNN that the symptoms began earlier in the week and "got really bad, really quick." She says the symptoms included shortness of breath and overall weakness.

"It literally went so fast," Cowan added.

Lister also reportedly battled COVID-19 four months ago, dealt with the common symptoms, and overcame it after quarantining. Cowan tells TMZ that he was not hospitalized.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the death but tells CNN that the death appears to be of natural causes: “Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner."

Lister, perhaps most famous for his role as the neighborhood bully in the Friday films, also starred in Jackie Brown, I Got The Hook Up, The Player's Club, Posse, Beverly Hills Cop II, The Dark Knight, Zootopia, and more.

Following Lister's passing, Ice Cube tweeted out condolences: "RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."

