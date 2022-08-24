59-year-old Tommy Lee caused quite a stir on the internet earlier this month after posting an uncensored d*ck picture that remained up on his profile for hours. The NSFW upload caused outrage among social media users as women are often censored and chastised for exposing far less, and now, the rockstar has offered an explanation for his antics.

During a performance in San Antonio, Texas on Monday (August 22), the Mötley Crüe member explained, "A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf*cking bender, bro."

Tommy Lee attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards -- Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"I got f*cking sideways as f*ck and got naked and posted pictures of my d*ck," Lee admitted before putting out a challenge to his audience, seeing if anyone else would be brave enough to expose themselves.

"Usually, I mean I’m a t*tty man, so I like to see t*tties, but tonight is equal-opportunity night," he said from on stage. "Tonight I wanna see everyone’s d*ck. C’mon boys pull your shit out. Pull your f*cking junk out. Let’s go!"

As the crowd both cheered and jeered, Lee singled out one man. "He’s ready to pull his d*ck out. Show the whole world that motherf*cking hot dog," the Greece-born performer yelled.

The concertgoer initially played along, but ultimately didn't go through with the big reveal. "The wife says no?" the "Live Wire hitmaker asked before responding, "Divorce!"

As Page Six notes, this isn't the first time that Lee's genitalia took centre stage; back in 1995 he and then-wife Pamela Anderson had a sex tape leaked after refusing to pay for electrical work done in their mansion.

Hulu's original series Pam & Tommy reenacted the moment on the small screen earlier this year – check out the trailer below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

