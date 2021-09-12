Tommy Genesis Unveils New Project "goldilocks x"

Tommy Genesis is back in action with her third studio album, Goldilocks x. Serving as her third studio album, and the follow-up to her 2018 self-titled project, Genesis is back to her genre-bending ways, infusing her project with bars and eccentric production that is certain to slap when she hits the road for her 2022 world tour.

The project is executive produced by Lil Rich and Tommy Genesis with production from The Martinez Brothers, Charlie Heat, and more.

"Goldilocks is that feeling when things feel ‘just right,’ Genesis said of the project in a statement to Complex. “Like you’re entering a space that makes sense, you just can’t put your finger on why but it just does. You don’t know why you like it but you do. The X is the unknown factor, the experimental element, the punk.”