Tommy Genesis Balls Out On "Cinderelly"

Tommy Genesis is about a year and some change removed from the release of her debut self-titled album after years of dropping mixtapes and singles online. She's kept herself busy since then with the God Is Wild tour, festival dates across the summer, and a steamy performance at the PornHub Award. She's continued to release new music throughout the year but it appears as though she might be readying some

She made her boisterous return this week with her new single, "Cinderelly." She oozes confidence on the track as she twists the concept behind the fairy tale to paint her own version of Cinderella. "Cinderelly/ Glass ceilin' to the floor/ Slow motion down the pole/ She really got no soul," she raps on the hook.

The release of the new song arrived alongside the launch of the Bershka x TIDAL collection.

Quotable Lyrics

Money make the world go round

But paper makes the pussy drown

Happy ending for the bitch in the mirror

My best friend still the bitch in the mirror

