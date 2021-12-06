Tommy Fury and Jake Paul were supposed to fight each other on Saturday, December 18th, however, the fight is no longer going to happen as Fury has backed out. Instead, Jake will fight Tyron Woodley for the second time. Woodley accepted the fight on short notice, and it is expected to be a revenge fight of sorts for the former UFC champion. As for Fury, he had to back out of the fight due to an illness and an injury.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib," Fury said per VladTV. "I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Of course, Paul decided to make fun of Fury on social media, as he called the youngest Fury brother scared. Jake has very little respect for the Fury's right now, however, he is excited to challenge Woodley again, as the MMA fighter was his toughest test to date.

"When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th," Paul said. "Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis,… I don’t give a fuck who it is. Tommy’s pulling out because of a “medical condition” called vaginitis. Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt."





This should prove to be a fun fight, even if it is something we have already kind of seen before. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments below.

