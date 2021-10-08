Tommy Fury and Jake Paul have been going back and forth quite a bit over the past couple of months. The two are looking to fight each other in a boxing match to determine which social media star truly is the best boxer. Fury has gone up against real boxers while Paul has mostly been focused on former MMA stars and even retired basketball players. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that most fans have Fury coming out victorious in this match.

Paul has reportedly offered Fury $1 million for the fight and is even adding a wager, saying that if Fury loses, he has to change his name to Tommy Fumbles. If Jake loses, he will have to pay Fury an extra $500K, out of pocket.

While speaking to TMZ, Fury talked about the potential fight, noting that he wants it to happen sooner rather than later.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Get that sent over to my lawyers ASAP, right now, we'll get that looked at and sorted because there's not a chance in hell you're winning this fight," Fury said. "You're leaving on a stretcher. You’re getting knocked spark out and you know it. Get it over to me now." Fury's brother Tyson also expressed his desire for the fight to happen, claiming that both Tommy and Jake are beating around the bush. At this point, a match seems likely, and it should make for an interesting and unique spectacle.

