Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have had a contentious history. The two were supposed to fight each other back in December although things eventually fell through as Fury was battling an injury. On August 6th, the two were going to fight at Madison Square Garden, but now, Fury's issues with entering the United States have ultimately put a stop to the fight. In fact, Paul took to Twitter today where he announced that Fury was being cut off completely.

"Fury’s received a termination notice," Paul said. "MVP did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn’t interested & he literally went into hiding. 2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG."

According to TMZ, Fury has since responded to Paul's decision. Fury claims he is upset over what is happening and that in the future, he would love to fight Paul in a neutral country. For now, however, it doesn't seem like Paul is all that interested.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

