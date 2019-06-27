On a recent episode of Tommy Dreamer's "House of Hardcore" podcast, the hardcore wrestling legend described how he thought about murdering WWE's Paul Heyman and then taking his own life during the Wrestlemania X-7 broadcast in Houston.

According to Dreamer, he was scheduled to make his WWE debut during the Tables, Ladders and Chairs at the PPV event in 2001, but he was ultimately scratched from plans. At the time, Heyman's ECW had just folded and Dreamer dove into a depression after having to move back in with his parents.

Dreamer explains (h/t Bodyslam.net):

"I had turned down hundreds of thousands of dollars to go to WCW. And now was unemployed. I went from a $750,000 offer, and Paul Heyman crying to me, that if I leave ECW, it will go out of business. Meanwhile he was getting a paycheck from WWE. I don’t begrudge him, but then I did. I was depressed as depressed can be." “I remember I did a show there, and I saw a sign that said, ‘Guns Welcome,’ and I was in Houston. I did an indie show, and I said, ‘What is this?’ I’m from New York, what do you mean, ‘guns welcome?’ and they said, ‘Oh you are allowed to bring a firearm into the venue.’ I was across the street from the Astrodome. When I tell you it resonated in my head so, so much. “That I’ll tell you what I wanted to do. It’s sick that I think this. At Wrestlemania, I was gonna hop the rail and I was gonna whack Paul E. in the back of the head right at the announce table, then I was gonna whack myself. The ultimate martyr, I was gonna hit my pose crack, boom, pull the trigger. Because I was that insane. Don’t know if I would have went through with it, but that’s what I was thinking about everyday. I was like, ‘I will go down in history.’ Pop, boom. First they’d think it as an angle until I shot him. I was so severely depressed and so mental with rage, I needed help.”

Ultimately, Dreamer says a phone call from Jim Ross made him change his mind and he went on to became the WWE Hardcore Champion.