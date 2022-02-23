There was a time when these two were igniting laughs as they shared the In Living Color stage, but Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx are reportedly on the outs. These two famed comedians would also later star in the classic comedy Booty Call together, alongside Vivica Fox and Tamala Jones, and in his memoir, Davidson included a mention of Foxx that may have rubbed the latter the wrong way.

Living in Color details Davidson's life, from being a baby who was found by his adoptive mother behind a trash can into his rise as a comedian. Davidson wrote about Foxx being "mercilessly mean" to him in an effort to impress others on the set, and he added that during a game of basketball, Foxx charged him.

Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

“If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me,” wrote Davidson in the book. “I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back.”

In a more recent interview with Page Six, Davidson was asked about his current relationship with Foxx and if his former costar had anything to say about the memoir mention.

“I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson admitted. “I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader. So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

Fans are hoping that these two will join forces once again. Check out more from Davidson and Foxx, including a few In Living Color bits, below.