Tommy Cash Shares New Project "MoneySutra" Ft. Diplo, Riff Raff & More

Aron A.
April 10, 2021 17:33
MoneySutra
Tommy Cash

$uicideboy$ & Bones also make appearances on Tommy Cash's latest project.


Rapper Tommy Cash's unconventional approach to music has allowed him to meld different sounds together to form his own. However, he's an overall creative who dabbled in fashion and dance, as well. This week, he returned with his latest project, MoneySutra EP. It's a five-song project that opens up with abrasive energy on "Zuccenberg" which also features $uicideboy$ and Diplo. Additional features on the project include Bones, Riff Raff, and Eldzey. 

Tommy Cash's new project arrives after he set the Internet ablaze with the release of his custom adidas sneakers which also set a new record for the world's longest shoes.

Check his new project MoneySutra and the tracklist below.

  1. Zuccenberg ft. $uicideboys & Diplo
  2. Siri ft. Bones
  3. Racked 
  4. Millionaire Mullet ft. Riff Raff
  5. Nalik - Eldzhey
