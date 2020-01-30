Wendy Williams has pulled in yet another hater since the talk show host had words for Rob Kardashian after it was reported he's been seeing Love & Hip Hop star, Tommie Lee. As per a recent taping of Wendy's self-titled show, the 55-year-old advised Rob to reconsider his possible romance. "Listen, Rob, all I am saying is, you got to do better in your choices in life,” she said, as per In Touch Weekly. “Whether it’s business, personal, family or whatever. So, Rob is now 32 years old and Tommie Lee is 35, and she has got two daughters. The daughters are 15 and 12. That is the age where you say, ‘That ain’t my father.’ OK, and one of the kids, the oldest who is 15, she had while she was in prison.”



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Wendy added of the situation: “Tommie Lee, and I don’t know, all I am saying is — you know how sometimes you mess up in life and you can do better? Maybe she is doing better in life, and she has presented herself more of a better woman to Rob."

Tommie clearly got word of Wendy's words and followed up by slamming her on Instagram. “Wendy, I will roast yo ass all the way back to ya dealer, bitch. You will be DOA when I finish ya chill, sis! Dog face bitch!” she wrote to her Instagram story. “I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing off-limits. Let’s go, ho. Tread lightly wise words from a felon! I know too much to be played with.”