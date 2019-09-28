Before former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tommie Lee found herself behind bars on charges of child abuse, she was working on her music career. It was obvious that her days as a reality television star, at least on VH1, was coming to a close, but the 35-year-old mother showed promise as a rap artist. Last year she released her single "Imma Get It" featuring Spice, and back in March she shared her autobiographical, Anthony Hamilton-assisted single, "Truth."

When we chatted with her in April she was still in jail and looking forward to her release, but she shared with us that she was excited about getting back into the studio. "We have so much music! We have so much music that's ready in the chamber," she told us. "We're releasing a whole album. It's coming hopefully...I will be out soon to do that, but yeah. We have another single coming up with a few features on there [with] Ball Greezy, [Blac] Youngsta...I'm excited about all of my music that's about to be released. I just gotta get over this hump."

Now that the bulk of her legal troubles are behind her, Tommie shared a video of what she's been up to musically. The clip shows Tommie in the booth recording a new track as she spits rhymes about her legal troubles, the broken prison system, false accusation made against her in the media, and people misunderstanding who she is as a person. Check it out and let us know what you think.