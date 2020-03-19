The Zeus Network continues to stake its claim in the reality television world, this time by adding a series starring former Love & Hip Hop bad girl Tommie Lee. Years ago, the model was booted from VH1's famed reality series because of verbal and physical altercations between Tommie and the production crew. She would later tell us in an exclusive interview that she believes people got the wrong impression about her character from the reality series, but Tommie Lee is partnering once again with Love & Hip Hop producer Mona Scott-Young for her own show titled Tommie Sh*t.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman will take part, however, her name is added to the production credits. Both Zeus and Tommie shared a sexy teaser of the show, albeit it the video doesn't give viewers any hints as to what to expect from the forthcoming series. However, Tommie Lee did pen a caption thanking those involved for giving her the opportunity to tell her story.

"Hasn’t Been easy piecing my life back together after everything I’ve went through," the reality star said, possibly speaking about her recent child abuse charges. "But I wanna thank @thezeusnetwork @monascottyoung & @tamiroman for helping me catch every tear ache and pain I’ve had since being home can’t wait for y’all to tune into this #tommiesh*t again y’all know it’s going to be a f*cking roller coaster 🤘🏾#LetsGoo." Check out the teaser for Tommie Sh*t below.