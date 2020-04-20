Reality television star Tommie Lee has always been one to head to the thirst trap whenever she feels like it and today, she opened up the gates once again, dropping some magic for her fans on the 'gram.

At this stage, if you've been following her career, you've seen Tommie Lee in all sorts of revealing outfits. Love her or hate her, you've got to admit that she's got a banging body. The former Love & Hip Hop star has been posting all kinds of photos that you shouldn't be looking at at work but, thankfully, nobody is at work right now. Everyone is home and not much can be considered Not Safe For Work at this point. Thus, Tommie is absolutely striving.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Gearing up in an ultra-revealing swimsuit with pink stars over her breasts and tiny strings holding up the ensemble, the TV personality wore a minuscule thong to cover up her bottom half. She gave her followers all sorts of different angles, showing off her best sides and drinking from her cocktail while soaking up the sun and getting in some rays on a beautiful day.

This is just the latest example of Tommie Lee doing Tommie Lee things. Check out the new photos below.