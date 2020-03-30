Tommie Lee is not afraid to show a little (or a lot of) skin when the time is right. The former Love & Hip Hop star knows that we're all stuck in self-quarantine right now and, like the rest of us, she's going a little stir crazy. She decided that, in order to entertain her millions of fans worldwide, she would share some sultry content to her page. She did just that, uploading a topless picture of herself to the 'gram and breaking necks as a result.

"I Never was around you Hoes so quarantine ain’t ah thing," wrote Tommie Lee on Instagram, flexing her Fashion Nova swimwear bottoms with no top. The only thing covering Lee's breasts are her braids, which don't do a very good job. In order to abide by the social network's strict rules on nudity, the reality star blurred out her nipples. However, there is still a chance that the photo is too risqué for Instagram.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It was rumored earlier this month that Tommie Lee is dating the head of Quality Control Music, Pierre "P" Thomas. She is currently starring in a number of different reality series, including the upcoming Tommie Shit.

Take a look at the wildly-NSFW shot here and let us know where Tommie Lee ranks on your list.