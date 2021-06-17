Their last public-ish altercation was over a year ago, but Tommie Lee and Brittney Taylor reportedly still have animosity brewing. By all accounts, Tommie and Taylor were friends back in March 2020 until they were involved in a confrontation that reportedly took place at Tommie's home. The Love & Hip Hop stars were joined by Bobby Lytes, rapper Trina's cousin from the Miami franchise, and another unnamed friend. Tommie recorded everything that went down and the video showed a drunk Brittney getting into a physical altercation with the unidentified person.

Soon after, Brittney popped up on Instagram Live with Lee and Lytes, appearing visibly intoxicated as she attempted to explain away the fight. Over a year later, things came full circle this (June 6) evening when they all reunited at the afterparty for Eve and Trina's Verzuz.

The Shade Room shared videos that showed Tommie Lee with Lytes once again and they seemed to be enjoying their section at a club before Tommie can be seen yelling at someone in the distance. The outlet reported that Tommie and Brittney faced off once again, and in the clip, the woman Tommie was shouting at is seen being physically carried out by a man.

There are rumors that the woman isn't Taylor but is a friend of Brittney's who goes by the name "Haitian Princess." Over on her Instagram Story, she shows behind-the-scenes clips of the Verzuz as she was side-stage with Taylor and Lytes. For those of you who may not remember, Brittney Taylor was the person who accused Remy Ma of attacking her. The charges were later dropped.

