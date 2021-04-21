Reactions to the results of Derek Chauvin's murder trial have been a mixed bag. Political lines have long been drawn in the sand as it pertains to Chauvin murdering George Floyd on camera last year, and we've read through several articles and posts about who's-at-fault-for-what. On Tuesday (April 20), Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, and immediately commentators from varying industries took to social media to share their thoughts.

Tomi Lahren has been a leading voice in the far-right political movement as a host of Fox Nation and few were surprised with her response to learning that the Chauvin trial jury reach a verdict. "You got your justice so I’d assume there will be peace in Minneapolis tonight? No rioting? No looting? No harassing officers?"

She continued, "Is the Foot Locker safe tonight? Should be, right? Justice, right? No need to steal in the name of George Floyd anymore, right?" Some criticized Lahren, calling her reaction insensitive. "What happened to George Floyd at the hands of Chauvin was WRONG but there is still NO evidence it had anything to do with race!"

"Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in under a day. Any violence/rioting/looting that happens tonight can’t be blamed on a racist justice system!" Read through her tweets, as well as a few reactions, below.



