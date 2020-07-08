Tomi Lahren, a staunch Trump supporter, is well-known within the hip-hop community for going up against people like Joyner Lucas, 21 Savage, and more. She has spoken positively about Kanye West in the past, notably after he stated his support for Donald Trump. However, now that he's actually serving as competition against him, she's changing her tune.

This morning, Kanye West confirmed his intention to run for President of the United States, creating the "Birthday Party" and using it as his platform. His official running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

Taking to Twitter, Tomi Lahren had some words for Yeezy, tearing him apart and mocking his campaign.

"So Kanye is no longer a Trump supporter (never was) and is going to run under his own party, the 'Birthday party.' Yeah...stable genius right there," she wrote. "I'm so glad so many 'conservatives' jumped on that bandwagon. Good job!"

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

West's campaign has centered on a few things so far. He has stated that he is against vaccinations, including for the coronavirus. He is also anti-abortion. Despite this, he will be focusing on police brutality and issues surrounding Black people.

What do you think of Tomi Lahren's take?