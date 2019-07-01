It looks like conservative talking head Tomi Lahren is tying the knot. On Sunday night, the Fox News broadcaster announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Brandon Fricke in an Instagram post.

"I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever, she wrote in the caption, adding, "6/29/19 #Iloveyou#teamTomi #foreverandalways.” Lahren also posted a looping Boomerang of her engagement ring on her Instagram Stories, tagging Fricke and writing, "I guess you're stuck with me.”

Fricke posted his own update Sunday of he and Lahren as his fiancee showed off her ring, writing, "Last night my best friend said YES! I love you @tomilahren"

Fricke and Lahren have been romantically linked for more than a year. Fricke played college football at Central Michigan University, while Tomi has made her name on Fox News & sparked a ton controversy with her political and social takes, including being critical of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest and of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out Tomi’s announcement (below).