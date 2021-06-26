Commentator Tomi Lahren is accustomed to Twitter criticism- she sure received enough while relentlessly supporting the Trump Administration. However, she crossed a new line yesterday by referencing a Brittney Spears song to prove a point about "free loaders." This all comes in the midst of the long brewing controversy surrounding Spears and her conservatorship, of which she wants out. Spears fans flocked to the tweet yesterday, calling Lahren out as being insensitive and "clout chasing."

"To all the free loaders still collecting taxpayer funded government unemployment $$ and refusing to work.. In the words of the great Britney Spears, “you better work B*TCH," read Lahren's tweet. Lahren's unnecessary and inconsiderate reference of Spears triggered the Twitter attack that brought strong words from Spears fans. One user wrote: "Wow. Using Britney to stay relevant. Classy," while another added "We're trying to #FreeBritney, we don't need you to quote her. Why quote someone you will never be as good as? Or as strong as?"

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

Others were simply averse to the politics behind her tweet, with one user commenting: "Not everyone can make a few thousands by taking pictures of products they 'like' for IG stories, Tomi. You sound so distant from reality…"

Spears is currently engaged in a battle against what she calls the "abusive" conservatorship that has allowed her father to control her life for years. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized.. I just want my life back," Spears said at a court hearing Monday.

Check out some of the tweet and some responses below: