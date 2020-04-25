Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes Release "What Kinda Music" Ft. Freddie Gibbs

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes have some serious laid back vibes to accompany your quarantine these days. After dropping off "Nightrider" with Freddie Gibbs, they've unleashed their new project in its entirety. The album includes appearances from Freddie as well as Rocco Palladino and Kiadi Akinnibi. Rooted in jazz, they bring their unique sound through all sorts of worlds across the twelve songs such as electronica and hip-hop.

Make sure you check out Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes' new project, What Kinda Music and peep the tracklist in its entirety below.

1. What Kinda Music

2. Festival

3. Nightrider (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

4. Tidal Wave

5. Sensational

6. The Real

7. Lift Off (feat Rocco Palladino)

8. I Did it For You

9. Last 100

10. Kyiv

11. Julie Mangos

12. Storm Before the Calm (feat Kaidi Akinnibi)