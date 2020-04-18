Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes Recruit Freddie Gibbs For Smooth "Nightrider" Single

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes called on Freddie Gibbs to assist them on their smooth-as-silk single, "Nightrider," to be featured on their upcoming joint album, What Kinda Music, out April 24th. Some songs are just made up of pure good vibes, and that's exactly what the dynamic production duo have delivered on "Nightrider." Freddie proves that he fits right in on the wavy piece, offering up a dope verse that elevates Misch and Dayes' vision to another level. It's an unexpected crossover, but it turns out to be a recipe that works seamlessly well.

Along with "Nightrider," What Kinda Music will feature two of Misch and Dayes' previously released tracks, “Kyiv” and “Lift Off," recorded during a jam session in a Ukrainian concert hall. Be sure to check out the colourful visualizer for "Nightrider," which sees the trio in animated form cruising around without a care in the world.

Quotable Lyrics

Super dope, my teachers smoke BD and Robert Townsend

And pounds in, these n*ggas window shoppers, they browsin'

Put that on the DL, I put VVS in my medallion

They can't understand it, it’s gangster shit from the pannin'

Drop a cannon, even when I was down and out

I was wildin'