Tom Holland became a household name in Hollywood by taking on the role as iconic superhero Spider-Man in the highly-coveted Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many felt like the synergy between his version of Peter Parker and Robert Downey Jr.'s award-winning performance as Iron Man deserved to be seen outside of the MCU, perhaps in another iconic movie franchise like a Back To The Future remake. Before you start screaming "NOOOO!" in the voice of Marty McFly, Holland and Downey Jr. will not be starring in the remake — there isn't even a remake in the works! — but that doesn't mean the Onward star wouldn't be up for a lighthearted recreation.



Universal/Getty Images

While speaking recently with film critic Ali Plumb for a BBC Radio 1 interview, Holland answered the question that many have been wondering since that now-infamous deepfake fan-made video that shows his face imposed on Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Robert Downey Jr.'s mug in place of Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, played to perfection by Christopher Lloyd (seen above). "I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake," Tom said, continuing by adding, "but that film is the most perfect film- or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better."

He did have some fun in regards to the possibility of at least a scene remake, telling the BBC Radio 1 host, "That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun – he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money – I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deep fake because they did such a good job. I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake."

