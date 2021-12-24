There are two types of people in this world – those who love Marvel movies, and those who agree with Martin Scorsese’s 2019 sentiments that, while the superhero films are “well made” they certainly “aren’t cinema.”

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know?” The Wolf of Wall Street director told Empire magazine at the time. “But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional psychological experiences to another human being.”

The biggest name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now is undoubtedly Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the recently released film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. While chatting with the Hollywood Reporter, the English actor gave his take on Scorsese’s comments.

“You can ask Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” The Devil All the Time star told the outlet.

“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters – it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Holland then compared working on projects with smaller budgets to ones with much larger financial backing, sharing that he and many other actors approach their work the same way, regardless if its a superhero film or an indie title. “When you’re making these films, you know that good or bad, millions of people will see them, whereas when you’re making a small indie film, if it’s not very good no one will watch it, so it comes with different levels of pressure,” the 25-year-old explained.

“I mean, you can also ask Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson – people who have made the kinds of movies that are ‘Oscar-worthy’ and also made superhero movies – and they will tell you that they’re the same, just on a different scale. And there’s less Spandex in ‘Oscar movies.’”

Scorsese may not be a fan of the MCU, but those who have seen Holland’s finale to his Spider-Man trilogy haven’t been able to stop talking about how incredible the new movie is – read more about that here.

