The future of Spider-Man in the MCU was looking pretty grim last year, that is until Sony and Disney agreed on a deal in September that would keep Peter Parker on Team Marvel after all. Thankfully, it looks like Zendaya's standout role as MJ will be back for another spinning adventure as well after Tom Holland recently confirmed a few slight details about the status of Spider-Man 3.



MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While speaking with Philippine Daily Inquirer during the promo run for his new animated film Onward, Holland spoke about his excitement to suit up as Spider-Man once again and even described the plot as "absolutely insane." While he kept plot details to a mum, Tom did confirm that shooting for the film will begin this July in Atlanta and that Zendaya will "most definitely" return as MJ. However, their future as a couple is up in the air, with Holland adding, "As to the relationship between Peter and MJ, I’m not too sure what it will be." Hopefully love in the MCU continues to develop between these two!

