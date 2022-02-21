Tom Holland says that his mother called into the Spider-Man: Homecoming crew to complain that her son wasn't getting enough pee breaks. Holland recalled the embarrassing story during a new interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, 11 hours [a day], and I was young, so I wanted to impress the studio,” he recalled. “I didn’t want them to think that I needed breaks.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Holland says that he called his mother to complain about not being able to use the bathroom: “I was like, ‘Mom, I’m really struggling. I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom.’ And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, ‘How are your kidneys?'”

“My kidneys are fine. Why are you asking?” Holland answered as the producer told him, “Well, your mom called us…”

Since Homecoming, Holland's stardom has only gotten bigger. He recently starred in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted.

Check out Holland's appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan below.

[Via]