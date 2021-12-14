Tom Holland says he farted on Zendaya while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home during an interview on SiriusXM, Friday.

“I farted. Yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately,” he said. “It’s tough, the suit’s tight. The harness squeezes it out.”

It turns out the fart wasn't subtle either. Zendaya says “It was very obvious.” and that she even "felt the rattle.”

As for how Holland handled it, he says he confessed right away: “No, I ‘fessed up. I immediately was like, ‘Ugh, sorry about that. That’s my bad.'”



Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

The awkward moment came during a stunt that involved Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon swinging through the air with Spider-Man.

Earlier this month, Holland and Zendaya appeared on The Graham Norton Show and joked about how their height difference affected filming on the newest Spider-Man film.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there,” Zendaya explained. “Because of our height difference … we were attached, so I would land before him.”

“I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool,” Holland joked.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Friday, December 17.

