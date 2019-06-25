Tom Holland recently came to a fan's rescue after an overwhelming crowd of fans came rushing at them. The Spider-Man actor brought his superhero powers into real life as he helped the young fan get to safety after she suffered a panic attack. The ordeal occurred as the fan attempted to get an autograph from Holland, but as she waited to reach the actor, she suffered a panic attack. In a video taken by the girl, who shared the story via Twitter, you can see that Holland warned the surrounding adult men seeking autographs to stop pushing the poor girl. "I’m gonna throw all your s*** on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," the actor is heard saying. He then motions to reassures the girl by saying "it's okay, I got you."

The grateful fan tweeted the story from her account @NamelessCass, "@TomHolland1996 This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well." In a series of other tweets, the user describes the incident and confirms that Holland did, in fact, throw the men's belongings on the floor for pushing the girl. "My dumbass didn’t even get a pic but… [Holland] calmed me down cause I was legitimately shaking and [he] risked it all for me, so I’m happy," she penned.

Looks like your friendly neighbor Spider-Man is more than just an act. Good look, Tom Holland.

