Though Spider-Man's cinematic ownership has been, to be frank, a pain in the ass at times, it would appear harmonious ground has been reached. With Sony and Marvel having recently secured shared rights to use Spidey in their respective films, many have speculated that Tom Holland would be swinging his way into Tom Hardy's ongoing Venom series. After all, Spider-Man and Venom go hand-in-hand, and seeing them separated by studio politics would be a damn shame. Luckily, it would appear that cooler heads are in the process of prevailing, and the gap between the MCU and the Venom-verse may very well be bridged in the near future.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to a report from Hypebeast, who in turn caught the scoop from Screenrant, Tom Holland is currently in talks to cameo in the upcoming Venom 2. The keyword, of course, being cameo, which speaks to something along the lines of Woody Harrelson's post-credits scene in the first Venom. Still, should it come to manifest, it would certainly bode well for future Sony films. Remember that Sony owns a bushel of Spidey villains rights, and it would certainly be strange to see them wreak havoc unimpeded by Spidey's pesky heroism.

Of course, it's entirely possible this whole thing simply falls apart, and Venom is forced to play the role of a more straightforward hero. Either way, the Andy Serkis-directed movie will rake in the dough. Especially if it gets hit with that coveted R-Rating.

