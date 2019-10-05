Last week, Disney and Sony reached a deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the move was met with a big sigh of relief from nail-biting fans. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that fans have Tom Holland to thank for the result.

The actor actually had some leverage on Sony since he also is set to star in Sony's upcoming Uncharted film. He apparently began exercising his diplomatic skills right after his appearance at D23 towards the end of August.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kevin Feige said of the deal, "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Disney will now earn 25 percent of net gross on a third Spider-Man and front 25 percent of the budget. The third Spider-Man film is set to open on July 16, 2021.