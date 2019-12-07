Tom Holland & Will Smith Met For First Time In Escape Room After Filming "Spies In Disguise"

Typically, movie stars meet each other before they do a film together. That wasn't the case for Will Smith and Tom Holland though. The two A list celebrities had billion-dollar films this summer (Spider-Man: Far From Home and Aladdin) and are starring in this Holiday season's animated film Spies In Disguise. According to Variety, Holland admitted that he and Smith first met after the film was already wrapped.

At the premiere of the film at El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday night (December 4), Holland stated, “It was kind of crazy, you know, because we did an escape room together. I’ve been a big Will Smith fan for a long time, and then all of a sudden I was locked in a room with him, trying to get us to escape. And I don’t know if I wanted to escape, I was enjoying myself in there with Will Smith."

“It’s really weird that we’re in a movie together that’s coming out. We had never actually been in the same room together,” Smith revealed. “That’s the beauty of modern technology. He did most of his stuff in New York and I did mine in L.A., so I thought it would be a nice way for us to get to know one another, we do an escape room to see if we really have chemistry.”