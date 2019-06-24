He’s back ladies and gentlemen. Tom Hardy will indeed be playing his role as Venom in the upcoming sequel. The news was confirmed by Sony producer Amy Pascal in a recent interview with Fandango.

“I can say that Tom Hardy will be back, magnificently playing that character as no one else can,” she stated.

This news shouldn't come much of a surprise considering we knew the sequel was on the way, and if you saw the end credits of the first film then you saw Tom being introduced to his next enemy, Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson (see below). Plus, you add the success of $855 million dollar box office the first film had, then you’ll understand why they might want to run it back again.

“Then there’s Tom Hardy. When you think of Venom [the character], you’ll never be able to think of anyone but Tom Hardy sitting in that bathtub of lobsters. And once you saw Tom Hardy do this character, that’s all you needed to know,” Pascal said while sharing the reasons for the first film’s success.

No word when filming for the sequel will begin, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted moving forward.

