Just yesterday we posted about Tom Hanks' visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he explained how his co-star in Toy Story 4 (Tim Allen) gave him warning texts about the emotional ending to the last film in the Disney franchise. "[He said] 'Wait till you see those last pages, tough one, tough one,'" Tom explained. "He said it like that, and it was. The last few sessions were, we were saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie's room and Andy and everybody and it was emotional."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21st and before it's even arrived, it's clear that some people feel a certain type of way about movies and Tom managed to encounter one of them. In a new tweet posted by the actor, you can see him snapping a selfie with a guy who has Woody tattooed on his stomach and chest. "Well, howdy partner! Where’s Buzz? Hanx," Tom captioned the photo, clearly amused.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional. Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything," Tom previously stated of the anticipated Disney film.