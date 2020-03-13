Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are doing just fine in Australian quarantine due to their coronavirus contraction, according to the actor's latest update via social media. The world was shaken when Tom announced on Wednesday that he and Rita had tested positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus during their trip to Australia, where Tom was busy filming the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

While it's unclear at the moment whether Tom will still be taking on the role of Elvis' manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film, the actor and his actress wife are focused solely on their recovery and ensuring that they don't spread the virus to others. Of course, the couple are in isolation at the moment, but they made sure to thank everyone for their support and reassure us that everything will be okay, complete with one of Tom's most famous film quotes.

"Hello folks," he wrote on a selfie of both of them donning baseball caps. "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx." The reference to A League Of Their Own is just too wholesome, and as usual, Mr. Hanks continues to be a force of positivity. Keep these wise words in mind!