Tom Hanks detailed his, and his wife Rita Wilson's experience with contracting COVID-19 in Australia.

Speaking on The NationalDefense, a radio show dedicated to the military, veterans and their families, Hanks explains that his wife suffered much worse from the virus: "Rita had a much tougher time than I did," Hanks said. "She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. I had some bad body aches and fatigue."

The two were quarantined for three days in an Australian hospital. During that time, Hanks attempted to continue his usual workout regime but struggled. He didn't understand the severity of the virus at the time and confused the doctors by asking what was wrong with him: "She looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being, and she said [sternly], 'You have COVID-19,'"

Wilson explained the situation in her own words to The Guardian earlier this week. She described her symptoms saying, “Extreme nausea, vertigo, my muscles felt like wet noodles, so I couldn’t really stand."

“We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break. We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through," she continued.

