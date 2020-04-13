Despite not having access to the studio, Saturday Night Live still aired last night, it just did it in a non-traditional manner from home. Tom Hanks appeared from the kitchen to perform the opening monologue, where he commented on his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

"Why me as host?" he begins. "Well, for one, I have been the celebrity canary in the coal mine for the coronavirus."

Hanks was diagnosed in March with COVID-19 while in Australia.

"Ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America's dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable," Hanks says.

"It's good to be here, but it's also weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live' from home," he says. "It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is 'SNL's' whole thing, so what the heck, let's give it a shot."

He goes on to crack jokes about social distancing, Australian accents and more.

The entire episode features a handful of guest appearances including Larry David, Fred Armisen, Alec Baldwin and more. Pete Davidson even does a parody of Drake's "Toosie Slide," which you can check out here.

