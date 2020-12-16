Tom Cruise is serious about obeying social distancing rules and completing his film.

The 58-year-old actor was recorded screaming at crew members on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 safety rules. Two crew members were reportedly seen ignoring social distancing rules.

The tirade was recorded and captured by The Sun (via Entertainment Tonight). The action star can be heard yelling at approximately fifty Warner Bros. Studios crew members after seeing the two crew members standing "within two meters of each other."

"They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us," he said. "I'm on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Cruise continued on his rant saying, "If I see you do it again, you’re f****** gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it— and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f****** do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f****** homes because our industry is shut down."

He added, "So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you're out! We are not shutting this f****** movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f****** gon."

It's great to see some people take coronavirus measures seriously, but there's a time and a place for everything.

Let us know in the comments if you think he was right in his rant.

To hear his full recorded rant, listen below.

[via]