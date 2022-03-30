Tom Cruise made his debut as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell way back in 1986 when Top Gun initially premiered, but he's been tapped to take on the role once again – nearly four decades later – in the long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Earlier today (March 29th), Paramount unveiled the trailer for the fighter pilot film, which features direction by Joseph Kosinski and also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs," a synopsis shared by ET Canada reads. "Pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

"When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, a.k.a. 'Goose'."

As he faces an uncertain future while confronting the ghosts of his past, Cruise's character is "drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

In other new trailer news, earlier today, Netflix unveiled the preview for the upcoming series finale of Ozark – check that out here, and let us know if you plan to check out Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick when it hits theatres on May 27th in the comments below.

[Via]