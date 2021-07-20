Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football and at this point, it isn't controversial to say something like that. He holds various NFL records and he even has seven Super Bowl titles to his name, which is simply ridiculous when you realize how old he is. Brady is one of those players whose longevity has been beyond belief, and as his career winds down, it will be interesting to see if he shows any signs of deterioration.

Recently, Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero spoke to Adam Schefter about Brady's future and what the quarterback is planning to do later on down the line. As Guerrero explained, Brady will play out the next two seasons, however, it's a safe bet that Brady will retire soon after. Ultimately, Brady's goal was always to play until 45.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“I think the biggest accomplishment from me will come probably if we make it through age 45 because that’s what his goal was,” Guerrero explained. “That will probably be the proudest moment for me, to say, ‘Hey, we actually did it.’ I know from my perspective that I want to honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem. If he says, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to call it a day,’ then great. No problem. I will 100 percent support that."

Brady was recently asked if he would play until the age of 50 and based on his response, it doesn't appear as though that would be in the cards. Regardless, Brady has earned his retirement and he has no need to prove anything to anyone.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images