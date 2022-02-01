Tom Brady is one of the best athletes of all time. During his time in the NFL, he has was able to win a whopping seven Super Bowl titles, all while breaking numerous quarterback records. At the age of 44, it was a common thought that Brady would end up retiring from the game, especially given the fact that he has nothing else to prove anymore. He has done it all, and no one is going to be upset if he just decides to walk off into the sunset.

Today, that is exactly what Brady opted to do as he came out and announced his official retirement from the NFL. Now, the quarterback will get to spend the rest of his life with his family, while also pursuing other professional endeavors. Whether he remains in the public eye or fades into obscurity, there is no doubt that Brady has now found a little bit of peace.





Following his big announcement, the Buccaneers organization took to Twitter with a tribute video for Brady, all while other teams like the Indianapolis Colts chimed in with some jokes. There were also quite a few montages from sports accounts like SportsCenter and Bleacher Report, who got to cover Brady's greatness for years.

Even Peyton Manning had to offer some warm words for his former rival, as he had nothing but good things to say about Tom. It's clear that that QB was well-liked, and his legacy is one that will live on forever.

