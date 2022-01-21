The legend of Tom Brady seems to be a tale as old as time at this point, but that story may be nearing its end--if you let one of his old pals tell it, at least. On this morning's episode of ESPN's Get Up, Rob Ninkovich, a retired NFL player who spent eight years with the Hall of Fame quarterback back in Foxborough, stated that, on the off-chance, the Tampa Buccaneers lose to the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, we could see Brady retire.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Tom just kind of walked away and do whatever he wants to do," said Ninkovich, the ex-NFL linebacker.

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Considering Tom's extensive NFL career and resume it would make sense for the twenty-year veteran to flirt with the idea of hanging up his cleats. But, coming off yet another Super Bowl win and currently having one of the best seasons of his storied career with 5,316 yards passing, 43 TDs, and only 12 INTs in his second season as a Buccaneer, it would come off as a bit sudden to the football world. Well, everyone in the football world except for Ninkovich, saying "It wouldn't shock me."

With the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs up next, setting the stage for Brady and the Bucs hosting the Rams, we could be getting our answer soon.