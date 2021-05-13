At this point, every single NFL fan knows about the falling out between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Despite winning six Super Bowls together, it became clear that Bill Belichick no longer wanted Brady on the roster as he felt like the future Hall Of Famer was at the end of his career. Well, Belichick seemingly made a huge mistake as Brady went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and immediately won a Super Bowl, which was a truly incredible sight to see.

Now, Brady will finally have an opportunity to get his revenge on the Patriots, as the Bucs and Pats are scheduled to play each other in Week 4 this season. In fact, Brady's own father, Tom Brady Sr., is pumped about this matchup and had some strong words about it while appearing on a radio show in Boston.

"We expect to beat the Patriots rather handily," he said. Of course, Brady Sr. isn't actually a part of the team so it's interesting that he would use a word like "we." Regardless, he has always been hands-on with Tom's career and if the younger Brady feels the same way, then we could very well be in for an amazing matchup.

While the season might be months away, we're sure Bill Belichick is already making big plans for his grudge match against his former QB.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images