Tom Brady is going to be 43 years old next season but that isn't stopping him from continuing on with his NFL career. The legendary quarterback still believes he has plenty of gas left in the tank and is ready to show people what he is capable of. Today, it was finally made official that he would be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's a team no one would have expected about a month ago yet here we are. Despite his steep decline, the Buccaneers are about to pay him a very nice salary.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is worth $50 million over two seasons and all of it is guaranteed. He can also make an additional $4.5 million per year if he hit certain performance goals. Not to mention, there are no trades or tags allowed under this contract. Schefter believes this means Brady plans to play beyond his contract.

The Buccaneers are definitely taking a risk on Brady. While he's won six Super Bowls, he isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore. The next two years won't be easy for him although we're sure the Bucs will appreciate his presence out on the field.

