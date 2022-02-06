Tom Brady just retired from the NFL a few days ago, and many are trying to determine what he will do next. Of course, the immediate thought is that Brady is going to lay low for a while as he looks for new things to do away from the game. Brady has committed 22 years of his life to the NFL, and it is about time he just takes a prolonged break and spends some nice time with his family.

Moving forward, some have theorized that Brady would actually try and get into the broadcasting world. Many other former QBs have done the exact same thing, and Brady certainly has the face and knowledge for a television gig. According to Eli Manning, however, that is not in the cards.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

While speaking to TMZ this weekend, Eli said "He's not going into broadcasting. He's too good." This might be a bit of a surprising revelation, although Eli seems to know the former quarterback quite well. These two had spirited battles throughout the years, including in two Super Bowls, where Manning ended up being victorious.

Things could certainly change on this one.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

[Via]